Heritage Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 115,023 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.68. 369,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

