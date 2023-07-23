Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $26.78 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 8.1% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 288,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,766. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

