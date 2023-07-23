Heritage Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 772,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,756,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $859.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.