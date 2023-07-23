Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 3.9 %

AXP traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.87. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.