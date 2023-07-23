Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,337.69 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00016069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $176.33 million and approximately $13,337.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,044.63 or 1.00029889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82355072 USD and is up 11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,297.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.