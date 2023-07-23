HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 560.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in HP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after buying an additional 611,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

