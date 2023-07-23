HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

TPSC stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

