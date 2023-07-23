HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $504.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

