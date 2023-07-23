HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $207.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $209.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

