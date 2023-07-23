Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
HIW stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,933,000 after buying an additional 882,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 826,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
