Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.