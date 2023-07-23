Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.86 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.21 or 0.00030766 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $128.39 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00105995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,933,700 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.