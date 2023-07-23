Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.22

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00031000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $128.52 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00104968 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,934,506 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

