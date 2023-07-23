Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,371 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

