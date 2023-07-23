HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

