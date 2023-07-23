Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,321 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. 3,560,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,458. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

