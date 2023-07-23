Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.69. 4,660,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

