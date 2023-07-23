Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $23.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,469.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,354.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,627.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.