Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,918. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

