Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KO. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.44. 12,815,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.