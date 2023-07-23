Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.74. The company had a trading volume of 667,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,728. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

