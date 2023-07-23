Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Omega Flex accounts for 1.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. 9,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $914.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $128.51.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 32.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

