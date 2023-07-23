Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

