Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.92.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $256.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 155,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 152,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.