Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

