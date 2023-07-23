Inscription Capital LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

