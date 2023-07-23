Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

