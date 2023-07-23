Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $64,140.54 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.35 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

