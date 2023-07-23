Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $64,140.54 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Conn’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.35 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conn’s
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.