Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,925,417.34 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 61,831 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,925,417.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,163,209 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Royce Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $2,285,987.48.

On Friday, July 14th, Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95.

nCino stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

