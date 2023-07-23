Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,160,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,965,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

