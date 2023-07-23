Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells $95,061.33 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.86 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
