Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$221.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$199.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$199.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.72. The stock has a market cap of C$34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$177.74 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.7293965 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

