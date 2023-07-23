Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.
A number of research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integer
Integer Trading Up 0.2 %
ITGR stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
