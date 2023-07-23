Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.