International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.