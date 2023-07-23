Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 13.3 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

