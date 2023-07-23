Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.76 and a 200 day moving average of $281.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,030,000 after buying an additional 118,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

