Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

