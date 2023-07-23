Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 239.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 498,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 620,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.