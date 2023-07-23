Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after buying an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after buying an additional 1,557,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 1,405,349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,179. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

