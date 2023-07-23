IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

