iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 181.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.44. 4,560,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,625. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

