iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 450,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

