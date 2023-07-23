iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $454.60. 3,502,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

