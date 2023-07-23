iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Lowered by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.