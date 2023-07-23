iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1,001.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,657 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,618. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

