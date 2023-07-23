iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,050. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.