iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.