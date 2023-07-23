iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EWU opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.