iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. 3,000,552 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.