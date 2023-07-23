iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.05. 404,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

